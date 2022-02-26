CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – New Day Parkway will be closed for vehicular traffic between Industry Way and Whitaker Road beginning Monday, February 28.

Idaho Materials Construction will be installing underground utilities for the road widening of New Day Parkway.

The road will be closed through Sunday, March 13.

During the road widening of New Day Parkway, vehicular traffic will be reduced to one lane, which will begin construction shortly after March 13.

The post New Day Parkway closure begins Monday appeared first on Local News 8.