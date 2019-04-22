New details in Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings as death toll rises; Dems divided on impeaching Trump

Developing now, Monday, April 22, 2019

NEW DETAILS IN SRI LANKA BOMBINGS EMERGE AS DEATH TOLL RISES: The series of bombings that ripped through churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and left at least 290 people dead and more than 500 people wounded were carried out by seven suicide bombers and investigators are examining reports that intelligence agencies had warnings of possible attacks, according to the Associated Press … No one has taken responsibility for the bombings. Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena described the blasts as a terrorist attack by religious extremists, and police said 13 suspects had been arrested.

The identities of some victims of the Easter massacres in Sri Lanka emerged Sunday evening — including a British mother and her 11-year-old son, along with a TV chef, Shantha Mayadunne, and her daughter, Nisanga. Most of those killed were Sri Lankans. However, the U.S. said “several” Americans were among the dead, while Britain and China said they, too, lost citizens.

BUZZFEED EDITOR TAKES SRI LANKA SHOT AT TRUMP: A BuzzFeed News world editor faced backlash Sunday for taking a swipe at President Trump while tweeting an article about the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter … “Suspect we’d be hearing a lot more outrage from Trump and co. if the Christians killed in Sri Lanka were white,” Miriam Elder tweeted with a link to BuzzFeed News. Elder’s tweet had received more 6,000 replies, 179 retweets and 423 likes as of early Monday morning. Many of the commenters asked why the BuzzFeed News world editor would politicize the terrorist attacks. When contacted by Fox News, BuzzFeed News responded: “No comment from us.” Trump on Easter morning offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, tweeting, “We stand ready to help!”

DEMS DIVIDED ON COLLUSION, SEEKING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT: Leading Democrats appeared divided whether to pursue impeachment against President Trump after last week’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report, which found no evidence of collusion and did not draw a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice … Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chair of the House Oversight Committee, signaled that Democrats are not yet concerned about the possibility of “Russia fatigue” and warned ominously on Sunday that “the Russians aren’t getting tired” and are “attacking our electoral system every single day.”

Cummings previewed new lines of investigation against Trump and said it might be necessary to hear testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Mueller himself. In addition, Cummings neither fully endorsed, not rejected the idea of pursuing impeachment against Trump. 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and freshman Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. have all called for impeachment.

But other Democrats, including Maryland House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and 2020 presidential candidates Reps. Tim Ryan and Tulsi Gabbard have also said impeachment proceedings would be premature or misguided. (Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, weighed in on the prospects of impeaching Trump and more on “Fox News Sunday.” Click on the video above to watch the full interview.)

Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, argued on Sunday that, despite Mueller deciding not to charge President Trump with obstruction of justice, he believes there is still plenty of evidence of obstruction and wondered why Donald Trump Jr. isn’t facing charges for the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives in June 2016.

REPORT: U.S TO SANCTION FIVE NATIONS OVER IRANIAN OIL – The Trump administration is set to inform five nations that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran, reports said Sunday … Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to announce the policy move on Monday, which would no longer renew sanctions waivers for allies Japan, South Korea, and Turkey. The other countries no longer exempt are China and India. The waivers for sanctions will expire on May 2. The Washington Post first reported on the move, and three sources confirmed the report to the Associated Press.

AOC FACING EARLY RE-ELECTION CHALLENGE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s surging national profile has inspired a trio of Republican opponents from her home district — along with a multimillionaire mystery donor who could help close the gap in her foes’ long-shot race against her … Just three months after taking office, the Democratic socialist congresswoman’s challengers include an Egyptian American journalist, who has already tossed her hat in the ring, and an NYPD cop-turned-high-school-civics teacher and conservative talk-radio producer, both of whom are seriously exploring a run against her. And the fledgling challengers could get help from a wealthy New Yorker committed to backing an Ocasio-Cortez opponent, the New York Post reports.

THE SOUNDBITE

‘AN IMPEACHMENT REPORT’ – “They wrote it for CNN, they wrote it for MSNBC. They wrote it for Nadler and Schiff and all the other reprobates. They wrote the report for them.”– Mark Levin, on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” arguing that the Mueller report was written for the “media and the “Democrats in the House of Representatives.” (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Ocasio-Cortez impersonator, 8, takes on Green New Deal, socialism in adorable Twitter video.

Prince William wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘as far away as possible’: report.

Liz Peek: Democrats cling to the Russia probe because it’s all they’ve got.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Stop & Shop, union workers resume negotiations in effort to end strike.

McDonald’s ditches ‘signature-crafted’ burgers, simplifies menu.

Relocating retirees: Where Americans are moving to retire.

