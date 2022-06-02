IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Helu Development broke ground on a new apartment building in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

The complex will house 99 units for residents 55 or older. Developers expect the project to be ready for lease in the fall of 2023.

This is Helu’s second development in both Idaho Falls and the state of Idaho.

Helu Chief Operating Officer Taylor Bassett said Idaho is the market every developer wants a piece of.

