IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – More building is underway near the Jackson Hole Junction Development just east of I-15 and south of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.

A 108,000 square foot distribution center is already underway.

It is behind the Smith Auto Group location on South Pioneer Road.

We got a look at the bonneville county permit for the construction.

It doesn’t specify what company is behind the warehouse, but we did confirm it is a distribution center being built by Oakland Construction out of Boise and lists the owner as David Belnap.

No one we talked with will say publicly what company will use the facility.

It is not uncommon for companies and developers to wait annoucing the purpose for competitive reasons.

