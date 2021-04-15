IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Dr. James Shank will officially start the role of Idaho Falls School District 91 superintendent on July 1, and both he and the board of trustees are excited.

Lara Hill, the chairman for the board of trustees, said they are thrilled to have him.

“It was the mission of the board to find the most qualified candidate,” said Hill. “We started with 11, had some withdraw, we eliminated some, and then landed on Dr. Shank who is the most qualified candidate for our district.”

Shank is just as excited to come back to the Idaho Falls area, previously holding roles in District 91.

“I’m happy to be becoming part of the team there, reuniting those visions, working on those things, just excited to be part of the Idaho Falls community. And I just couldn’t be happier,” Shank said.

He said his focus will “always be on learning.”

“That’s something that they can anticipate,” Shank said. “We’ll work very hard to make sure that students have high levels of success and making sure they’re moving forward and progressing and preparing for them to be able to make post-graduation types of decisions.”

Shank said he’s also excited to get out in the community, and doing things like joining the rotary club.

“I like to be able to develop relationships with groups and individuals, just about anybody that’s willing to spend time with me,” Shank said. “I think that’s where it all begins is that relationship and making sure we have an equal understanding, a shared vision for what it is we’re going to work together and accomplish in the school district.”

Shank is currently the superintendent for the Cassia County Joint School District in Burley.

