BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The long lines at the Bannock County Assessor’s Office and the Department of Motor Vehicles could be a thing of the past.

The county heard your complaints and has installed new drop boxes.

You can drop-off certain documents so you don’t have to wait in line just to leave paperwork.

They are located just outside the Bannock County Assessor’s Office across the street from the courthouse.

“So we are really excited about our new drop boxes for motor vehicle,” motor vehicle senior lead Kandice Grund said. “It’s going to help people to be able to come in and drop stuff off and not have to stand in line. So customers can drop off the registration renewals, they can drop off release liabilities, really anything that we can process by mail, and then our dealer partners in our financial partners in the area can drop off title work that needs to be processed as well, so all around it’s going to help everybody.”

“We will have one of course for motor vehicle and then one for Bannock County Assessor,” Chief Deputy Assessor Anita Hymas said. “In the Bannock County Assessor one you can put your property tax reduction application in there and anything else that pertains to our office.”

The decals on the front indicating which box is for the DMV and the assessor are not up yet, but if you have something you want to drop-off before they go up, the county says it will make sure it gets to the right place.

