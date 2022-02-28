IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new medication is now available locally for those who have a compromised immune system to help defend from COVID-19.

It’s called Evusheld and is currently available by a doctor’s request in addition to being vaccinated.

“Whereas the vaccine stimulates your own immune system to make these antibodies when you’re immunocompromised, your body may not have had an adequate immune response,” local pharmacist Jordan Trivley said. “And so we’re worried about not your body not having those antibodies. So we figured out they figured out a way to make those antibodies and give it to you.”

Patients receive Evusheld through two shots in either hip.

Evusheld is one of several medications given an emergency use authorization since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medication is specifically directed towards patients who are immune comprimised.

“This medication really is beneficial for anyone that is immunocompromised, like cancer patients, but also anyone else that are taking medications that might suppress their own immune system,” Trivley said. “So people like with rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, anything like that where they’re on an immunosuppressive medication would also benefit from this.”

You can ask your doctor about it if you have an immune compromised condition.

