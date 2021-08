POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new era began at Pocatello High School on Wednesday.

It was the first day of class under the new name and mascot.

They are now known as the Pocatello Thunder.

In December, the District 25 School Board voted unanimously to drop the Indians name and mascot in favor of the Thunder.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes had been requesting a name change since the 1990’s.

