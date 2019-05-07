New Hampshire DUI suspect drove for 15 miles in the wrong direction on the highway: police

A 24-year-old New Hampshire woman drove for 15 miles in the wrong direction on a highway outside Manchester Sunday, nearly striking several drivers before police managed to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Carley Tate drove northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 293, and then on Interstate 93 through the town of Hooksett, police said. State troopers eventually deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle down before arresting the suspect.

Officers responded to several calls around 2:50 a.m. from witnesses who claimed they were nearly hit by the vehicle, the press release stated.

Tate is charged with DUI and reckless conduct. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she did not have to pay bail and agreed to return to court. Tate is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on May 23 at 1 p.m.