New Hampshire shooting leaves 2 dead; 11-year-old boy reportedly in custody

A child was taken into custody on Friday after a man and a woman were found shot at a New Hampshire home.

Authorities received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a shooting at a residence in Alton, a city roughly 45 miles northwest of Manchester, the New Hampshire Department of Justice stated in a news release.

VERMONT DAYCARE OWNER ARRESTED IN DEATH OF INFANT GIVEN ANTIHISTAMINE

Police found Lizette Eckert, 50, dead at the scene, and James Eckert, 48, was later pronounced deceased after being transported to a hospital. Autopsies determined they both died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The state attorney general’s office said that a juvenile — identified by WFXT as an 11-year-old boy — was taken into custody around two hours after the Eckerts were discovered. Officials didn’t say how the boy is connected to the two adults, nor did they reveal any possible motives in the shootings.

CALIFORNIA PSYCHIATRIST’S BODY FOUND IN TRUNK OF CAR, DIED OF BLUNT-FORCE INJURY, POLICE SAY

The boy was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. It was not immediately clear if the charges were upgraded following James Eckert’s death.

The Eckerts, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader, were active members of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They were here every week. They were very devout, very faithful parishioners,” Rev. Robert Cole told the news outlet. “Beautiful people.”

The couple reportedly leaves behind three children.