New Hampshire teen forced to cover up Trump shirt, remove MAGA hat on school’s ‘patriotic day’

A New Hampshire teenager said she felt ashamed and embarrassed when her high school principal reportedly told her she needed to cover up the “Make America Great Again” T-shirt and hat she wore for a patriotic celebration.

Ciretta Mackenzie, a freshman at Epping High School, told Boston 25 she had to borrow a friend’s sweatshirt and took off the hat after being reprimanded for wearing the “MAGA” gear on Monday – which was “America Pride Day” at school.

“It’s just a shirt, and it only says ‘Trump: Make America Great Again.’ It doesn’t say anything like ‘build a wall,’ so I don’t get how it could be offensive, how it could be disrespectful,” Mackenzie told the news station.

The school’s principal said the iconic red hat and T-shirt violated the school’s dress code policy, which according to Mackenzie, doesn’t say anything about political clothing.

“If it said no political gear, I could understand why it was dress code, but it didn’t say that, so I feel like I’m obligated to have my own opinion and other people can have theirs,” she said. “We don’t have to agree, that fine.”

The Epping High School superintendent told Boston 25 that two students were asked to change what they were wearing that day. The school was celebrating “America Pride Day” as part of its spirit month.

Superintendent Valerie McKenny said the incident was under investigation.

The Mackenzie family said they plan on meeting with the school principal to discuss the situation.