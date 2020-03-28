News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton District Health Officer has issued a new health order for those over the age of 65 and those with high risk medical conditions. The order takes effect immediately and continues to April 17.

In response to confirmed cases of community transmission, the new order requires people in the high risk groups to stay at home, except for essential activities.

Health orders are enforced under Wyoming law and can result in criminal prosecution if not followed.

As of Saturday, there were 13 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Teton County, Wyoming.

The order affects:

1) adults over the age of 65

2) individuals living in a nursing home or long-term care facility

3) those who live with an older adult or a person at high risk

4) individuals with risk medical conditions include those with:

a) chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

b) heart disease with complications

c) immuno-compromised…including cancer treatment

d) deemed at-risk by medical provider

For definitions of permitted, essential travel and other, previous health orders in Wyoming and Teton County, see the following attachment.