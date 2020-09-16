Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – District Judge Steven Boyce has scheduled three new hearing dates to hear issues in the Chad Daybell case.

The Judge will hear Daybell’s request for a motion to dismiss the charges against him at 9 a.m. on October 29. At 10 a.m., the court will hear Special Prosecutor Ron Woods’ motion to join Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell in the same criminal case.

Judge Boyce also slated a hearing to consider Daybell’s motion for a change of venue. That hearing is scheduled for November 24.

Meanwhile, Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys have notified the court of Judge Dane Watkins, she does not oppose the prosecutor’s efforts to try the cases together. However, she requested, in a separate motion filed this week, she be allowed to wear “street” clothing to her court hearings.

Judge Watkins approved the request.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Daybell is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

