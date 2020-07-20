HENRY’S LAKE (KIFI/KIDK) – Last fall, the installation began for a new double vault toilet on an increasingly well-used BLM site at Henry’s Lake.

Located near the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, Henry’s Lake is one of Idaho’s great high mountain lakes. In fact, Henry’s Fork of the Snake River originates at the outlet of this famous lake, just under the Continental Divide between Idaho and Montana.

Thanks to deferred maintenance funds, last year the site saw improvements on the road, fence work and a new restroom. BLM’s Monica Zimmerman, Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Upper Snake Field Office, saw the pristine, white interior walls as an empty canvas for something special.

The mural idea for restrooms had already been circulating nearby, and three others had already been completed.

Georgia-turned-Idaho artist named Helen Seay, now living in the small town of Driggs, completed three other restroom makeovers with unique scenes that represent local beauty and spark the imagination last summer.

Because of this unlikely venue in which to showcase her work, Seay jokingly refers to herself as the “Latrine Queen.”

She was able to start the work in June and completed both murals in early July.

Now the restrooms are in full use and ready to inspire even more unsuspecting art show patrons.

More improvements are coming, all aimed at making the facilities at the Henry’s Lake south shore even better.

The Upper Snake Field Office completed an Environmental Assessment last spring and eventually will develop a campground and do some bank stabilization work.