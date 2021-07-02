IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The roads will be busy this 4th of July weekend, so the Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging us to prepare for our travels with its new Idaho 511 website.

This week, the streamlined low bandwidth website officially retired and transitioned to the new traveler information website.

511.idaho.gov includes cameras, road reports, traffic speeds, weather radar and rest area locations.

Commercial truck drivers will also no longer need a separate version of Idaho 511.

The improved website features a commercial vehicle tab that selects appropriate trucking related map layers like restrictions, truck ramp locations and weigh stations.

