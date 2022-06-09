IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After months of voting and anticipation, the new Idaho Falls junior hockey team will be named the Spud Kings.

The Spud Kings announced their name and logo Thursday afternoon in front of fans at Melaleuca Field.

Spud Kings President Kevin Greene said the Spud Kings is the perfect name for East Idaho’s first junior hockey team.

“We wanted something uniquely ours, something we can own the brand of, kid friendly and most importantly representing Idaho Falls,” Greene said. “We feel that we accomplished that, when you think of East Idaho, you think of the great Idaho potato, and we hope that when you think of potatoes or hockey in this area, you think of the Spud Kings.”

The new team will join the USPHL Premier Mountain Division to play Junior A Hockey in October, with the first home game set for mid-November.

The Spud Kings also announced their inaugural head coach will be Josh Hoff, who brings over a decade of youth hockey coaching experience.

Hoff most recently was the Head Coach at Hoosac School in in eastern New York. He’s helped many of his players play junior hockey and higher levels.

