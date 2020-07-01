IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There’s a new rule of the road for Idaho drivers starting tomorrow.

We are required to use electronic devices in hands-free mode while behind the wheel.

With few exceptions, the new hands-free law makes holding a cell phone illegal while operating a vehicle; this includes when stopped at a red light or a stop sign.

The only exception is to call 911.

“The state of Idaho has gone to a hands-free mode on your electronic devices. The goal is really to promote traffic safety. We’re seeing a lot of distracted driving out here because of those devices, and we’re looking to reduce our crashes and promote traffic safety,” said Chris Weadick Lieutenant Idaho State Police.

We can activate GPS, voice to text, and make or receive calls with one-touch or voice command.

