BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Laid-off Idaho workers filed 9,144 claims for unemployment benefits in the past week, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. That is a decline of 8% from the previous week.

New claims for unemployment benefits totaled 2,955, pushing the four-week moving average down by 6% to 3,265.

The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $7.1 million in claims during the week ending October 3. Regular state benefit payouts were $2 million, down from $2.2 million from the previous week.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program paid out just $112,000 as payouts expired on September 30.

Total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 has reached $883.1 million. Regular state unemployment insurance benefits made up $201 million of the total.

