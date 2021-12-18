BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected new magistrate judges for Jefferson County and Bonneville County.

The commission selected Daniel R. Clark as the new Jefferson County Magistrate Judge.

Clark will replace the Honorable Robert L. Crowley who will retire on December 31, 2021.

Clark has served as the Elected Prosecutor for Bonneville County since 2015. Prior to that, Clark served as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Bonneville County. He graduated from Utah State University in 1998 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Idaho in 2002. Clark’s areas of practice include criminal law, as well as civil work in his role as the Elected Prosecutor.

The Magistrate Commission also selected Brendon C. Taylor as the new Bonneville County Magistrate Judge. Taylor will replace the Honorable L. Mark Riddoch who will retire on December 31, 2021.

Taylor is a Partner with the Pocatello law firm of Merrill & Merrill where he has practiced law for 22 years. Taylor graduated from Idaho State University in 1995 with a Bachelor’s Degree. His areas of study were Political Science, History and English. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from Washburn University School of Law in 1999. Taylor’s areas of practice have included civil litigation, family law and criminal law.

The Magistrate Commission Chairman, Administrative District Judge Dane Watkins, Jr., announced the appointment and indicated the commission had interviewed four highly qualified candidates seeking appointment for each position.

Judge Watkins and the Magistrate Commission are confident the people of Jefferson and Bonneville counties and the Seventh Judicial District will be well served by the appointees.

Judge Watkins further complimented the Magistrate Commission for its thorough examination of the candidates and expressed the Judiciary’s appreciation for the contribution made by each member.

Upon appointment, magistrates serve an 18-month probationary period, after which, they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated, and if retained, serve a term of four years.

