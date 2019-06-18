A 25-year-old New Jersey mother has been charged in the death of her 21-month-old toddler; authorities say, alleging that the child was left in a hot car for more than two hours.

Ocean County prosecutors said Chaya Shurkin, of Lakewood, faces a child endangerment count.

“A thorough and extensive investigation revealed that the child had been left alone in Shurkin’s motor vehicle for approximately two-and-one-half hours with the car turned off, in the heat,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, according to the New York Post. “The investigation determined that the act of leaving the child in the car unattended for such a long period of time was the cause and manner of the child’s death.”

Police went to the family’s home on May 6 in response to reports of a child in distress. They found a neighbor attempting to perform CPR on the child, who was taken to a hospital but later died.

