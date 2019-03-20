New Jersey teen claims Trump support cost him entry into National Honor Society

A Holmdel, N.J., teen who was denied entry into the National Honor Society says his support for President Trump was viewed as a “character flaw.”

“They told me I had this character leadership issue which they said was because I made a T-shirt for my class presidential campaign that said ‘Make Holmdel Great Again’ on them. And I posted that Trump quote on underclass Instagram as part of an inspirational daily quote thing I did as president,” Holmdel High School student Boris Kizenko said on “The Todd Starnes Show.” “And so they said this was a character flaw that this didn’t really make a lot of sense to me because it was only when I spoke out in favor of the president that it became a character flaw.”

Kizenko added, “And so I think it just showed how politically biased the school system is. Just one example, and after this happened, you know, I’ve heard countless stories of similar experiences happening to other students, and it’s very unfortunate what happened.”

“I can confirm that political affiliation is not a consideration for National Honor Society acceptance and that no student would be denied admittance to NHS based on his/her political speech or political party affiliation,” Superintendent Robert McGarry told The Asbury Park Press.

Fox News has reached out to the National Honor Society for comment.

Kizenko said he met all the honor society criteria.

“When I appealed the decision when I was denied National Honor Society, you know, I checked all the boxes. I had the grade requirement. You need at least a 3.66 GPA, I have a 4.0. You needed 200 community service hours. Check that off,” said Kizenko, 16.

“I think that what happened to me with the National Honor Society … is really indicative of a greater problem with free speech we have across the nation,” Kizenko told Starnes.

Kizenko will be at the White House on Thursday to hear President Trump talk about higher education and free speech, said The Press.