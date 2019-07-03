An overturned garbage truck in New Jersey blocked a major route out of New York City during the afternoon commute Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year.

The orange Union City Department of Public Works truck flipped over a stone wall and landed upside down on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The accident happened around 1 p.m., a Port Authority spokesman said, according to NorthJersey.com. As a result, vehicles heading west on Route 495 were held at the tunnel as crews worked to clear the accident.

The New York Post reported that at least 12 people were injured in the accident. Officials told the Associated Press that one person was in critical condition.

Bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, was initially suspended but resumed at around 5 p.m. Cars were being diverted to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge, causing widespread delays on Manhattan’s West Side.

Officials said passengers from New York should use PATH, New Jersey Transit and ferries to cross the Hudson River into New Jersey; drivers should use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.