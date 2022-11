NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho.

The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development just approved $18 million in permanent financing to build the new land fill in the Newdale area.

No construction time line was announced, but when finished, it will serve the Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District, which is made up of Madison, Fremont, Clark and Teton counties.

