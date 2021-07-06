New Legal maneuvers

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The lawyer for the woman accused of killing her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow has filed several new motions.

One includes moving the trial out of Freemont County. Mark Means argues his client can’t get a fair and impartial jury here.

Another motion is called a “Reservation of Rights and Defenses.” It puts the court on notice that Vallow-Daybell is not waiving her right to defense against charges she is facing, even though her cases are on hold while she is being mentally rehabilitated.

Two more motions claims Vallow-Daybell’s sister-in-law, Heather Daybell, did not provide communications between her and the defendant’s former friend Melanie Gibb after both were lawfully served. Means wants Vallow-Daybell held in contempt until she complies with his subpoena.

