RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – When the Upper Valley Children’s Advocacy Center first opened its doors, they operated under another non-profit and had limited space and resources.

Fast forward five years later, the now solo non-profit organization has gone through two moves while serving 400 families during that time. Program director Ashley Stallings believes this new site will help them best serve Southeast Idaho.

“Children deserve to have a place to come that feel safe, and to tell their story,” Stalling said.

The advocacy center’s new Rigby location offers families dealing with child abuse cases support from professionals through the legal process. They can also get help with mental health services, food, medical and financial help.

“Really anything the family needs, we find someone,” Stalling said.

The trauma-focused team gathers evidence through their work with families and makes the judicial process a lighter burden. Stallings says the group’s work with child abuse cases ultimately allows the family to heal properly.

“Really our focus is, is the advocacy that we provide, and that’s really providing this family, with support through this whole process I mean these families. This rocks their world, understandably,” Stalling said.

Grants and private donations help the non-profit perform their much-needed services to six counties in Southeast Idaho.

“There’s definitely a need, unfortunately, we always say that if we could work ourselves out of a job we would because we do provide prevention programs as well for adults and for kids. So that would always be the goal but unfortunately, there is that need for our services to be able to help these children and their families through this difficult time,” Stalling said.

For more information on the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center, click here.