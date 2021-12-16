BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Chief District Judge David C. Nye for the District of Idaho has announced the selection of Debora Kristensen Grasham for appointment as U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Idaho.

Grasham will begin work on April 1, 2022 and will succeed Chief Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale, who will retire from her position but continue on recall status, after serving on the federal bench for 14 years.

An Idahoan for more than 25 years, Grasham is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and received her law degree from the University of Santa Clara School of Law where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. She has been admitted to practice law in Idaho, Washington and California. After her graduation from law school, she worked in Seattle for the law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine, before moving to Boise with the firm in 1996. In 1999, Grasham joined the Boise law firm of Givens Pursley LLP.

Presently, Grasham is a senior litigation partner at Givens Pursley where she handles a full caseload and is responsible for mentoring attorneys in the early years of their careers. She has extensive trial court experience in commercial and employment disputes and in representing the media throughout Idaho. Grasham has long served the bench and bar in a variety of capacities, including as President of the Idaho State Bar, Lawyer Representative for the District of Idaho, and Chair of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Historical Society. She has been recognized for her outstanding work and contributions by numerous organizations, including, most recently, in

2021 by the Idaho State Bar as one of its Distinguished Lawyers.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected to succeed Judge Dale as the next United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Idaho,” Grasham said. “I have known and admired Judge Dale for many years. Hers are big shoes to fill, not only because she has been such an outstanding jurist but because she has broken the proverbial glass ceiling at our court, allowing people like me to dream that I could someday serve in a similar capacity. I am committed to working hard to carry on the tradition of excellence that Judge Dale, and all members of our federal bench, have demonstrated to the citizens of Idaho.”

The process of selecting a federal magistrate judge is prescribed by federal law. It includes an application process, followed by a comprehensive merit review and evaluation process utilizing a panel of persons from around the District of Idaho. After receiving the merit review panel’s recommendations, the new judge is selected by the active district judges.

“Ms. Grasham was selected from a diverse and knowledgeable pool of applicants,” Chief District Judge Nye said. “Her extensive experience as a litigator and service as a volunteer representative on numerous District and Circuit committees made her a well-qualified and unanimous choice for the District’s next U.S. Magistrate Judge.”

The United States District Court for the District of Idaho has two district judges and two magistrate judges.

