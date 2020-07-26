KIFI/KIDK

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There’s a new place for Pocatellans to support local artists.

Family-owned DNH Studios hosted their second Crafter’s Market at Station Square on Main Street. Vendors who create hand-crafted art, jewelry, foods and more are invited to share their goods with the public.

The market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the same time as the Farmer’s Market a few blocks away.

David Hance, who makes the soaps and bath products at DNH Studios, said their goal is to create more commerce in Old Town by bookending Main Street with two unique markets on Saturdays.

“It’s an interesting thing to see, especially with the economic news of things slowing down. But people are out and people are looking for things to do where they feel like they’re being safe and responsible, and that’s one of the things we wanted to do,” Hance said.

Eventually, Hance said they hope to host 20-25 local vendors at the market. The Crafter’s Market plans to run year-round, since it’s indoors.

Spaces are set up for social distancing. Face masks are encouraged, but not required.

The post New market in Old Town Pocatello aims to support local artisans appeared first on Local News 8.