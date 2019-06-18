New Mexico sheriff officer allegedly 'jokingly' tased his co-worker in the groin: reports

A New Mexico sheriff’s officer is facing scrutiny after surveillance video released Friday allegedly showed him firing a Taser into the groin of a jail deputy, reports said.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that Deputy Leon Gallegos is on paid leave after the alleged June 3 incident.

Timothy J. Gallegos, the alleged victim, said he was “joking” when he told Gallegos to “stop honking his horn at my jail.”

“When he said this isn’t your jail, we then both laughed and he pulled his issued Taser and tased me in the groin,” Gallegos wrote, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

OFFICER WHO USED GUN INSTEAD OF STUN GUN WON’T FACE CHARGES

Maj. Randy Sanches called the taser incident “accidental,” and said that it occurred at the sally port entrance, a secure area of the jail. This comes after the Rio Arriba County Sherriff’s Office received backlash over its handling of another Taser-related incident last month.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanches confirmed his department would be reviewing its policy on taser use moving forward.