CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck.

The school will include grades sixth through eighth, and is estimated to cost $12 million dollars to construct.

The school is in partnership with the Connor Academy, who will now be able to be kindergarten through fifth grade.

Construction is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Big-D Construction will be doing the work. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City and has regional offices in Idaho Falls and Ogden, Utah.

