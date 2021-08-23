BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday will be the first regular Monday night draw for Idaho’s favorite game, Powerball.

The estimated jackpot for this historic draw for the most popular game in America is $293 million.

“Powerball has been revamped several times through the years to continue to deliver the big jackpots people expect, but also to give players the chance to win other significant prizes,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “Our latest changes are designed to continue that trend and build in added value for our players.”

In addition to the third weekly draw night, all Powerball tickets in Idaho will now be $3 per line per play and come with the addition of PowerPlay. Depending on the number selected for a particular draw, PowerPlay multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X up to $2,000,000. The PowerPlay number is selected before the winning Powerball numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday draw nights.

“Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already included PowerPlay, and we have heard from many others who wish they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger,” Anderson said.

As an added bonus, players who purchase a Powerball ticket between Aug. 23 and Oct. 13, 2021 will receive a voucher they can enter for a chance to be one of five Finalists to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and win $1,000,000 in the First Millionaire of the Year national contest. Idaho will have twelve semi-finalists this year who will be announced on October 14, 2021. On New Year’s Eve 2019, Idaho did send one of the five finalists for this event.

The odds of winning any prize remain the same as they have been for the past six years. These current odds have created Powerball’s five largest, all-time jackpots including the World Record holder of $1.586 billion jackpot from 2016.

These game changes only apply to Powerball. Idaho’s other draw games remain unchanged.

The post New Monday night Powerball draw begins Aug. 23 appeared first on Local News 8.