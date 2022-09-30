FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – New developments Friday in the death penalty case against Chad Daybell.

This week his lawyer John Prior filed multiple motions with the court.

In a 31 page filing Tuesday, Prior asks Judge Steven W. Boyce again to separate Chad’s case from that of his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell arguing if they are kept together, several of Chad’s constitutional rights to a fair trial will be violated.

That same day, Prior also filed a 28 page motion asking Judge Boyce to continue the trial set to start in January of next year to October saying he needs more time to prepare due to the complexity of the investigation and the amount of evidence that has not been turned over by the prosecution.

Then on Wednesday, Prior filed two more motions.

One asks Judge Boyce to make an official order allowing Chad to continue to wear street clothes to all future hearings and during the trial, and the other was a request to allow cameras in the courtroom.

This motion comes a week after Judge Boyce ordered them banned following a hearing earlier this month where Lori Vallow-Daybell’s defense team and the prosecution both asked cameras be banned arguing the ongoing video coverage of hearings will make it harder to find an impartial jury.

No hearings have been scheduled yet for any of these motions.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell both face multiple charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan along withChad’s late wife Tammy Daybell.

