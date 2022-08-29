SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest has recently selected Chris Waverek as the new North Fork District Ranger.

Waverek comes from the Pacific Southwest Regional Office where he worked as the Regional Fire Planner.

“We welcome Chris Waverek back to the Salmon-Challis NF as our new North Fork District Ranger. He has an extensive fire and fuels background which will serve him well as an Agency Administrator in our complex fire management program on the Forest,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said.

Waverek is a graduate of University of Montana with a Bachelor’s degree in Resource Conservation. Waverek began his Forest Service career in 1999, spending time on the Salmon-Challis National Forest from 2016-2020 as the South Zone Fuels Program Manager.

Outside of work, Waverek enjoys mountain biking and building things out of wood. He enjoys trail maintenance work and puts in an effort to contribute several hours of volunteer work on trails each season.

“I am very excited to be returning to the Salmon-Challis National Forest in this new capacity, Waverek said. “I truly enjoy working and recreating here, there is no better place! I also look forward to working with my Forest Service Team and the Citizens that live and recreate in this community.”

Waverek’s report date was August 14.

The post New North Fork District Ranger announced appeared first on Local News 8.