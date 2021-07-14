IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eagle Gate College opened a new campus in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

The College offers Bachelors and Masters programs in Nursing and Medical Assisting, as well as a Licensed Practical Nurse program, at five campuses in Idaho and Utah.

Although it’s been open since September, Wednesday is the grand opening of the nursing school’s branch at 1592 E 17th St, Idaho Falls.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The college says it has a state-of-the-art simulation lab with mannequins. They can simulate heart attacks and strokes, and students can start IV’s on them. They can also be programmed to scream, moan, cough and respond to students when they speak to them.

You can view more HERE.

The post New nursing college opens in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.