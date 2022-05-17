BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho parents now have a dedicated space to explore resources and connect with their child’s school and the wider educational community with a new Parent Resource Toolkit.

“Meeting with parent groups this winter, and in individual conversations with moms and dads, I keep hearing that parents want to be more engaged with their child’s education, but they need help with ideas and resources from child care to advanced opportunities,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “As an educator, that’s music to my ears because parent involvement is key to effective education and student success.”

“Those conversations sparked the idea for my department’s new Parent Resource Toolkit, a website that’s a one-stop shop to help connect with your child’s school as well as a wealth of programs and services,” the superintendent said. “Just go to prtoolkit.org.”

Idaho parents and caregivers can browse a variety of materials for every stage of their child’s educational journey, including resources on early learning programs, science and math activities and supports for students with disabilities. Parents with children nearing the end of their K-12 career can find information on dual credit programs, scholarships and financial aid, Career Technical Education programs and a dedicated college savings program for Idaho families.

The site also features a space for parents who would like to get involved with their local school, complete with a checklist of ways to communicate, volunteer and advocate for their students, schools and communities.

The website will be updated as additional resources become available. Parents with suggestions on items they would like to see on the site are encouraged to email infosuperintendent@sde.idaho.gov.

“We will continue adding to and refining this page throughout the summer and the school year, and we want to hear from parents,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Please check it out and let us know what works for you, what could use improvement and what could be added. The whole point of this toolkit is to be useful to parents, so please help us achieve that goal.”

