POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the wake of the Uvdale, Texas shooting, new resources are now available to prevent school shootings in the future.

The QPR Institute recently released a one-of-a-kind web-based program to help people recognize the warning signs of a potential school shooter.

The institute is supported by Southeastern Idaho Public Health and is already a frontrunner in suicide prevention research.

“We feel it’s our responsibility to make available lifesaving resources whenever possible,” QPR Institute representatives said.

The training is available 24/7 on PC and smartphone.

