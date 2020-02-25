Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ( KIFI/KIDK) – A new organic vodka may soon be flowing out from some creative Idaho companies.

“Astria” is scheduled to make its debut in bars, restaurants, and spirit retailers in northern California this spring.

It will be made by Distilled Resources Inc. in Rigby, they will be using DIVINIA Water from Idaho Falls.

The bottled water company says this is a great opportunity to diversify their revenue stream with a company that shares similar values.

“This is just another way for us to diversify your revenue stream to, you know, really emphasize what we’re trying to accomplish is the company overall. and that’s just to help create better products,” said DIVINIA co-founder, Kiersten Landers.

“The reason we love this project is because we are all about the organic ingredients that drink will provide you. So that’s on our mission of providing clean water, and they’re going to use organic, pure ingredients. Astria is the Greek goddess of purity and that just fits in perfectly with our mission,” said DIVINIA sales and marketing manager, Jeff Landers.