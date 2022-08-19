IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – International artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural Friday morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. He painted up a peace sign as a way to spread awareness toward gun violence.

Holbrook works with the MLK project to go from town to town painting peace signs. The goal is for people to take pictures with the mural and help spread the message of peace for everyone in the community. Holbrook himself has had friends both young and old whose lives have been taken by gun violence.

Holbrook says it’s a privilege to go around spreading the message all over the United States and the world.

Mural Alley is located at 348 B Street in downtown Idaho Falls.

