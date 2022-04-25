POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Current Pocatello Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Grow has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Operations.

Grow grew up in Pocatello. After graduating from Highland High School, Grow received his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University. Following college, Grow moved to Portland, Oregon for about eight years before returning to Pocatello. That’s when he started his career with the Pocatello Fire Department, and Grow has been with the department for almost 20 years.

“I am excited to have Shane as a part of our leadership team. He brings a lot of knowledge and experience to this position. We are very excited about everything going on in our community and within our department,” Pocatello Fire Chief O’Hearn said.

Since working with the Pocatello Fire Department, Grow has held almost every position including being a paramedic (13 years), serving on the Hazmat team (17 years), and serving on the USAR team (15 years). Most recently, Grow was Battalion Chief (3 years) and will now serve as the new Assistant Chief of Operations for the Pocatello Fire Department.

“I’m excited to be a part of the new leadership of the department. I am looking forward to the changes that are coming to our department and community,” Assistant Chief of Operations Shane Grow said.

Shane officially started his new position Monday.

The post New Pocatello Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations selected appeared first on Local News 8.