Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brent McLane is now the head of the City of Pocatello Planning & Development Services Department.

McLane comes to Pocatello from the City of Idaho Falls where he served as a City Planner. Before that he worked in the private sector as an independent consultant, layout engineer and superintendent.

“I am excited to join the City of Pocatello, and I look forward to working with the community to help bring their vision to reality,” McLane said. “Pocatello is an exciting place to be, and I want to help it grow into a stronger, more resilient community.”

As the director, McLane will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the City of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan as well as directing land use planning, zoning and development activities of the City.

“I am pleased Brent is joining the City of Pocatello,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “His experience and knowledge of our area make him a very good fit for our community.”

McLane holds a Bachelors of Organizational Communications and a Masters of City and Metropolitan Planning from the University of Utah. He is also a certified planner with the American Planning Association.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time gardening, hiking, fishing and traveling with his spouse, Ashley, and their five kids.

McLane’s first day on the job was Sept. 21.