POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza, is opening its doors to its first patients on Tuesday.

The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients in the new facility.

This new healthcare home is conveniently located for easy access from the north and the south and will also include urgent care services in the next 12 months.

“We are very excited about the enhanced services and improved experience this new medical space will provide for our patients and team members,” said Portneuf Medical Center Jordan Herget. “Over the past five years, PMC has experienced steady growth and the need for expanded primary care and outpatient services. Our talented, patient-focused specialists are eager to relocate to better support our community’s evolving needs and welcome patients to their new facility.”

This project was made possible by the work of the Portneuf Health Trust which owns the property and the medical office building leased by Portneuf Medical Center.

“Access to quality health care is an important building block that helps our community prosper and grow,” Herget said. “This new health center is larger, with the capacity to care for more patients. I am confident that this health center will help improve community health and be a valuable resource for years to come.”

“This is a great day for the people in Bannock County, and Portneuf Health Trust is proud of our local ownership role as well as our joint venture relationship with Ardent Health Services,” said Shaun Menchaca Portneuf Health Trust CEO Shaun Menchaca. “We have the unique ability to support key health-related projects in our region, and we are happy to share Portneuf Medical Plaza with the community.”

Portneuf Health is located at 2850 Olympus Drive. For more information about primary care or to schedule an appointment, visit, Portneuf.org.

The post New Portneuf Medical Building opening at Northgate appeared first on Local News 8.