AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Utah-based, Flagship Homes is looking to annex nearly 600 acres in Ammon for both residential and commercial use.

But, according to the City of Ammon, the current proposal is not in compliance with the plan adopted by the city.

The agreed-upon plan provided for 80% single-family homes, and 20% multi-family dwellings or apartments.

The current plan projects nearly 23% of the property will be made up of multi-family dwellings.

In an earlier interview, Ammon City administrator Micah Austin reminded everyone nothing is set in stone until the city council votes on the plans.

“It hasn’t gone to the city council. That would be the next step. And if the Planning and Zoning Commission wants to advance it, then they would do so with a recommendation to the city council,” Austin said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on the proposal at the city planning meeting on June 1, 2022. Residents of Ammon can voice their opinions at 7 p.m. at 2135 South Ammon Road or on Zoom.

