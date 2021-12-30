PROVO, Utah (KIFI) – Additional protocols will be implemented at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Provo Missionary Training Center.

Church officials reported of the 588 missionaries in the center, 91 have tested positive. Of the missionaries who tested positive, few have reported being symptomatic or feeling ill Sam Penrod, Church spokesman, said in a statement released Thursday.

The missionary training center has been doing in-person training since June and requires all missionaries to be fully vaccinated before arriving.

Penrod said the MTC is operating at a reduced capacity and there is ample facilities to isolate those who are negative and quarantine those who are positive.

in an effort to reduce more cases, they have added new protocols in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Face coverings will be worn indoors during all classes, meetings, and devotionals, he said. Missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they re negative for COVID or have completed necessary quarantine periods.

New missionaries arriving to begin their training will be required to have a negative COVID test when they report on Wednesdays, Penrod said.

