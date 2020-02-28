Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Rexburg is swinging into a new project this summer.

The quad complex will consist of softball and baseball fields that will be used for tournaments and leagues. The city anticipates that the new traffic will boost local businesses. “I think it’ll be really fun for the community to have a nice upgraded facility like this right anticipating a lot of use on it. We think we’ll be able to bring more people to town, which will help the businesses, you know, restaurants and hotels and things like that,” said Rexburg Mayor, Jerry Merrill.

For more than seven years, Rexburg has been thinking about building the multi-sport complex and has even set aside $1.7 million dollars to go towards the project, according to Merrill.

Funding will also come from private donations, grants, and possibly the county.

“It’s gonna be a nice four field complex it has restrooms and concession stand in the middle so people can just watch different games from basically almost in the same spot. You will not have to travel from place to place, like if they have different age kids play in a different fields, they can just watch it all right there,” said Merrill.

Construction is expected to start this summer, and Rexburg hopes to have the complex ready for use in 2021.