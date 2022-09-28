YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – On Tuesday afternoon, individuals in Tom Miner Basin, Montana (an area located just north of Yellowstone National Park’s northwest boundary), reported seeing smoke in Yellowstone.

The park’s helicopter crew flew the area Tuesday evening and spotted a new fire, likely ignited by lightning several days prior.

Estimated at 5 acres, the Big Horn Fire is in very steep, rugged and rocky terrain in the remote northwest corner of the park.

Fire crews will monitor the wildfire from Tom Miner Basin and the air since the potential for it to leave the park is very low.

Forecasted snow and rain will likely significantly slow its growth over the next 10 days. A weather pattern such as the one expected could also be a fire season ending event.

Backcountry campsite WE4 will be closed for the rest of the season due to its proximity to the fire. See the Backcountry Situation Report for details.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

The post New remote 5 acre wildfire in northwest corner of Yellowstone appeared first on Local News 8.