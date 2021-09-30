PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) – A new report has been released revealing new details on the death of Charles Vallow.

Vallow died on July 11, 2019 when he was married to Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The report says the cause of death was by gunshot wounds and the manner was by homicide.

It says multiple gunshot wounds were found along with scrapes and bruises to his chest, arm, hand and knees. The toxicology report showed no signs of drugs.

Vallow was shot and killed in his home by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Vallow were supposedly in a fight with Lori and Alex was in the home at the time. Cox claimed self defense at the time of the shooting.

Cox later died from natural causes in December 2019.

Earlier this year, an Arizona grand jury indicted Lori Daybell on one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her late husband.

The indictment alleged that she and her brother planned to kill Charles.

You can read the full report HERE.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

The post New report confirms Charles Vallow’s death caused by gunshot wounds appeared first on Local News 8.