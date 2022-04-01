IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new restaurant is officially open in downtown Idaho Falls.

Rib and Chop House had a ribbon cutting Friday morning with members of the Chamber of Commerce on hand.

They are located at 320 Memorial Drive at the intersection of West Broadway.

The restaurant is managed by the Finally Group out of Bozeman, Montana founded in 2001.

They say they take pride in bringing their restaurants to exceptional small towns.

The post New restaurant opens in downtown Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.