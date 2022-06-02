REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A new police chief is named for Rexburg, and it is a familiar face in the department.

During Wednesday night’s city council meeting, Lieutenant Joshua Rhodes was unanimously confirmed to be the the next chief when current Chief Shane Turman retires June 24.

“We’ve always had a great department, and that’s my goal is to keep it moving forward, and I have great support great officers that I know are gonna step up help me keep things moving,” Rhodes said. “And you know, there’s a lot of change in our world, a lot of change in our community and that’s something that we will adapt and continue to to represent the city and and do our best to to serve the city.”

Lieutenant Rhodes will officially be sworn-in as police chief later this month.

The post New Rexburg police chief named appeared first on Local News 8.