Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Retail shops that sell tobacco, nicotine, or electronic smoking device products and including Vape shops will be required to obtain a permit beginning July 1, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The new code requirements, approved by the Idaho Legislature this year, is officially called the “Prevention of Minors’ Access to Tobacco Products and Electronic Smoking Devices Act.”

The legislation expanded the type of products that fall under the new statute. All products that fall under the definition will be enforceable through inspections, citations, and fines for non-compliance.

There are some exceptions for products authorized for sale by the Food and Drug Administration. Those include some drugs, devices, or combinations of products that are exempt from enforcement. Those products have been reviewed by the FDA and determined to be intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, including smoking cessation, and are not subject to enforcement under the Idaho law.

The Idaho permits must be renewed annually by retailers.