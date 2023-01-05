SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced Bobbi Filbert as the District Ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts.

Filbert comes from the Sawtooth National Forest and is currently the Deputy Area Ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (NRA) in Stanley, Idaho.

“We are fortunate to get somebody of Bobbi’s caliber with her background in fire management and fish & wildlife management. Her depth and breadth of natural resource experience is a true asset that she brings to the Forest. Bobbi has excellent communication skills and is invested in developing community and partner relationships,” Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark.

Filbert was the acting ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts this fall and came to the Salmon-Challis National Forest from the Sawtooth National Forest where she was the Deputy Area Ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in Stanley. She began working with the Forest Service in Colorado in 1995 as a seasonal wildlife technician with the White River National Forest. She then moved to Hailey, Idaho in 2000 and began an almost 23 year career with the Sawtooth National Forest, as a wildlife biologist on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Forest Wildlife Program Manager, and then as the Deputy Area Ranger in Stanley for the last year. She has extensive experience in natural resource management, working with stakeholders and partners, and leading teams. For the past several years she has been part of Great Basin Incident Management Teams as a lead information officer for multiple wildland fire response incidents.

She has two daughters she raised in the Wood River Valley, and one crazy labrador named Lucy. She enjoys all things outdoors, especially alpine skiing and hiking in the Idaho mountains and cooking for family and friends.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated and caring staff on the Forest, engaging in the complex issues that are confronting us here, and developing and strengthening relationships with the community of Salmon and with partners of the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” Filbert said.

Filbert’s report date was January 3.

