KIFI New set debuts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We used a time-lapse video to show you the teardown of our former set that served us so well for many years of bringing you the local news. Our desk will live on as part of the media program at BYU Idaho. Before the set could be taken down, we had to find other areas of the building to bring you the news. The weather was done from a conference room and the anchors were on a green screen with our familiar news backdrop.

We reviewed plans of news sets from specialized broadcast designers from around the country. Our final selection offers us the most flexibility in bringing different camera angles and display monitors to help tell the day’s news stories.

“What is wonderful about this new set is besides all the new technology and all that it provides it allows us to tell the story in a new and better way and still have that coverage you have been about to count on from our stations,” said Monte Young, general manager of NPG of Idaho.

The set came in pieces so it could fit through the studio door and be assembled inside the empty studio. All new lighting, color-controlled LED backgrounds, and lots of display monitors allow flexibility.

